AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1908 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1908 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Half Sovereign 1908 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC538,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1908
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:410 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1908 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (31)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1908 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23327 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateNovember 1, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
SellerHARMERS
DateMarch 30, 2023
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - March 24, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Cambi Aste - September 21, 2021
SellerCambi Aste
DateSeptember 21, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Stack's - April 11, 2021
SellerStack's
DateApril 11, 2021
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - April 2, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateApril 2, 2020
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - December 29, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 29, 2019
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Heritage - February 7, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 7, 2019
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 28, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 28, 2025
ConditionVF
To auction

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Half Sovereign 1908 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1908 with mark S is 410 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1908 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1908 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1908 with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1908 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

