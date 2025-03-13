flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1908 P (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1908 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Half Sovereign 1908 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC24,668

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1908
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1400 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1908 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (14)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1908 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30165 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction Coin Cabinet - May 27, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 27, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionXF45 NGC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 440 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction Münzenonline - November 24, 2023
SellerMünzenonline
DateNovember 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionXF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 22, 2017
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 22, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2016
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 25, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2016
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 20, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2015
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 20, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 23, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateJune 2, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 P at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateJune 2, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Half Sovereign 1908 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1908 with mark P is 1400 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1908 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1908 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1908 with the letters P?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1908 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

