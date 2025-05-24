flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1909 P (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1909 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Half Sovereign 1909 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC44,022

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1909
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintPerth
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:620 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1909 P - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (15)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1909 with mark P. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Perth Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30168 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,880. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
534 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
519 $
Price in auction currency 400 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction Coin Cabinet - December 29, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 29, 2023
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2023
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 27, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction Heritage - April 9, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateApril 9, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction Coin Cabinet - November 24, 2019
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateNovember 24, 2019
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction DNW - April 25, 2019
SellerDNW
DateApril 25, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction Heritage - February 21, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 21, 2019
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2018
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction Auctiones - April 19, 2015
SellerAuctiones
DateApril 19, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 P at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
SellerChaponnière & Hess-Divo
DateMay 24, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Half Sovereign 1909 P?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1909 with mark P is 620 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1909 with mark P?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1909 with the letters P is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1909 with the letters P?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1909 with the letters P we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

