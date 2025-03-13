flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1908 M (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1908 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Half Sovereign 1908 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC405,034

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1908
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:450 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1908 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (21)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1908 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23326 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Stack's - August 21, 2024
SellerStack's
DateAugust 21, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 28, 2022
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2021
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 25, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 25, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Heritage - February 7, 2019
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Heritage - February 7, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 7, 2019
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 23, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
SellerChaponnière
DateNovember 22, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Schulman - November 17, 2013
SellerSchulman
DateNovember 17, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 26, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
SellerHeritage
DateApril 23, 2013
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 3, 2012
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Heritage - December 14, 2010
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Heritage - December 14, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 14, 2010
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
Australia Half Sovereign 1908 M at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 21, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Half Sovereign 1908 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1908 with mark M is 450 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1908 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1908 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1908 with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1908 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

