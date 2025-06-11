flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1907 M (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1907 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Half Sovereign 1907 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC405,034

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1907
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:510 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1907 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1907 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 23325 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,760. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
392 $
Price in auction currency 290 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - January 16, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction NOONANS - October 4, 2023
SellerNOONANS
DateOctober 4, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 4, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 4, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Artemide Aste - July 3, 2022
SellerArtemide Aste
DateJuly 3, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 13, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Artemide Aste - December 6, 2020
SellerArtemide Aste
DateDecember 6, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 25, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Soler y Llach - October 18, 2016
SellerSoler y Llach
DateOctober 18, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
SellerHERVERA
DateOctober 18, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Auctiones - April 19, 2015
SellerAuctiones
DateApril 19, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1907 M at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 3, 2012
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Half Sovereign 1907 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1907 with mark M is 510 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1907 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1907 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1907 with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1907 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
