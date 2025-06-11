flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1902 S (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1902 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Half Sovereign 1902 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC84,000

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1902
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintSydney
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:500 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1902 S - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1902 with mark S. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Sydney Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 825. Bidding took place January 21, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 11, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionXF40 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction London Coins - March 2, 2025
SellerLondon Coins
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Coin Cabinet - January 21, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJanuary 21, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction St James’s - March 27, 2024
SellerSt James’s
DateMarch 27, 2024
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Coin Cabinet - June 27, 2023
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJune 27, 2023
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Coin Cabinet - August 16, 2022
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 16, 2022
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Coin Cabinet - September 12, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 12, 2021
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
SellerDNW
DateMay 5, 2021
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Coin Cabinet - March 28, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 28, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Heritage - February 27, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 27, 2020
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
SellerDNW
DateDecember 5, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 21, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateNovember 21, 2019
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction DNW - September 19, 2019
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 25, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 12, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 12, 2019
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1902 S at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Half Sovereign 1902 S?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1902 with mark S is 500 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1902 with mark S?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1902 with the letters S is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1902 with the letters S?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1902 with the letters S we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

