flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1906 M (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1906 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Half Sovereign 1906 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Photo by: Sovereign Rarities Ltd

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC82,042

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1906
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:950 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1906 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (10)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1906 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 3,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionXF40 NGC
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 260 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 M at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateDecember 18, 2024
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
1144 $
Price in auction currency 900 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 M at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
SellerHARMERS
DateSeptember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 M at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionAU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 21, 2024
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateFebruary 21, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 M at auction Mowbray Collectables - September 22, 2023
SellerMowbray Collectables
DateSeptember 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 25, 2020
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 25, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 M at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
Australia Half Sovereign 1906 M at auction Heritage - August 16, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 16, 2010
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Half Sovereign 1906 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1906 with mark M is 950 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1906 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1906 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1906 with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1906 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of AustraliaCoin catalog of Edward VIICoins of Australia in 1906All Australian coinsAustralian gold coinsAustralian coins Half SovereignNumismatic auctions