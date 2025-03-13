flag
AustraliaPeriod:1837-1936 1837-1936

Half Sovereign 1909 M (Australia, Edward VII)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1909 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VIIReverse Half Sovereign 1909 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight3,994 g
  • Pure gold (0,1178 oz) 3,6625 g
  • Diameter19,3 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC186,094

Description

  • CountryAustralia
  • PeriodEdward VII
  • DenominationHalf Sovereign
  • Year1909
  • RulerEdward VII (King of Great Britain)
  • MintMelbourne
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:360 USD
Auction sales chart Half Sovereign 1909 M - Gold Coin Value - Australia, Edward VII
Auction Prices (23)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Australian Half Sovereign 1909 with mark M. This gold coin from the times of Edward VII struck at the Melbourne Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30167 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,140. Bidding took place August 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Coin Cabinet - March 25, 2025
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMarch 25, 2025
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
556 $
Price in auction currency 430 GBP
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Sovereign Rarities - March 13, 2025
SellerSovereign Rarities
DateMarch 13, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 17, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1140 USD
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Coin Cabinet - May 16, 2024
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 26, 2023
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Spink - January 15, 2023
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction London Coins - September 4, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateSeptember 4, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction London Coins - June 5, 2022
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 5, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 26, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 26, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Coin Cabinet - September 19, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateSeptember 19, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Coin Cabinet - July 16, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateJuly 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Coin Cabinet - April 25, 2021
SellerCoin Cabinet
DateApril 25, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 26, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateSeptember 26, 2019
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 25, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 25, 2019
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 20, 2019
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateMarch 20, 2019
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Heritage - February 14, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateFebruary 14, 2019
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateApril 14, 2015
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 10, 2014
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
Australia Half Sovereign 1909 M at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 11, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Edward VII Half Sovereign 1909 M?

According to the latest data as of August 27, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Half Sovereign 1909 with mark M is 360 USD. The coin contains 3,6625 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 406,26 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Half Sovereign 1909 with mark M?

The information on the current value of the Australian coin Half Sovereign 1909 with the letters M is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 570 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Half Sovereign 1909 with the letters M?

To sell the Half Sovereign 1909 with the letters M we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

