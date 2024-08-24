Catalog
Sign In
Home
Catalog
Germany
1948
Germany
Period:
1871-2001
1871-2001
German Empire
1871-1918
Weimar Republic
1919-1933
GDR
1948-1990
FRG
1948-2001
Home
Catalog
Germany
1948
Coins of Germany 1948
Select a category
All
Circulation
Circulation coins (GDR)
10 Pfennig 1948 A
Average price
—
Sales
0
4
10 Pfennig 1948-1950
Off-center strike
Average price
75 $
Sales
0
2
5 Pfennig 1948 A
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
1
5 Pfennig 1948-1950
Off-center strike
Average price
65 $
Sales
0
2
1 Pfennig 1948 A
Average price
30 $
Sales
0
1
1 Pfennig 1948-1950
Off-center strike
Average price
50 $
Sales
0
6
Circulation coins (FRG)
1 Pfennig 1948 D Bank deutscher Länder
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
18
1 Pfennig 1948 F Bank deutscher Länder
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
23
1 Pfennig 1948 G Bank deutscher Länder
Average price
55 $
Sales
0
9
1 Pfennig 1948 J Bank deutscher Länder
Average price
20 $
Sales
0
4
1 Pfennig 1948-1949 Bank deutscher Länder
Off-center strike
Average price
85 $
Sales
0
5
Best offers
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Aug 31, 2024
Nomisma Spa
Auction
Aug 31, 2024
