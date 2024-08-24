Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Coins of Germany 1948

Circulation coins (GDR)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1948 A
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1948 A
10 Pfennig 1948 A
Average price
Sales
0 4
Obverse 10 Pfennig 1948-1950
Reverse 10 Pfennig 1948-1950
10 Pfennig 1948-1950 Off-center strike
Average price 75 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1948 A
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1948 A
5 Pfennig 1948 A
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 5 Pfennig 1948-1950
Reverse 5 Pfennig 1948-1950
5 Pfennig 1948-1950 Off-center strike
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948 A
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948 A
1 Pfennig 1948 A
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948-1950
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948-1950
1 Pfennig 1948-1950 Off-center strike
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 6

Circulation coins (FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948 D Bank deutscher Länder
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948 D Bank deutscher Länder
1 Pfennig 1948 D Bank deutscher Länder
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948 F Bank deutscher Länder
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948 F Bank deutscher Länder
1 Pfennig 1948 F Bank deutscher Länder
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948 G Bank deutscher Länder
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948 G Bank deutscher Länder
1 Pfennig 1948 G Bank deutscher Länder
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948 J Bank deutscher Länder
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948 J Bank deutscher Länder
1 Pfennig 1948 J Bank deutscher Länder
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948-1949 Bank deutscher Länder
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948-1949 Bank deutscher Länder
1 Pfennig 1948-1949 Bank deutscher Länder Off-center strike
Average price 85 $
Sales
0 5
