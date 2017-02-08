Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 25
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1948
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 25 CZK
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
