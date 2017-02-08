Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 25

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1948
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 25 CZK
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search