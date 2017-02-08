1 Pfennig 1948 G "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark G. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2532 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (3) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)