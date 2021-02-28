Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1948-1950. Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1948-1950 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1948-1950 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1948-1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1948-1950 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR. The record price belongs to the lot 3818 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1948-1950 at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1948-1950 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1948 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 5 Pfennig
