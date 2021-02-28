Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1948-1950. Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1948-1950
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1948-1950 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR. The record price belongs to the lot 3818 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place May 23, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search