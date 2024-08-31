Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1948 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1948 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 5 Pfennig 1948 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,1 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 205,072,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1948
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1948 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 35. Bidding took place June 25, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Numisor (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1948 A at auction Numisor - June 25, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date June 25, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1948 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search