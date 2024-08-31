5 Pfennig 1948 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1948 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 738 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 35. Bidding took place June 25, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)