Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1948 J "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948 J "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948 J "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 66,750,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1948
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8838 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 25 CZK
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 J "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1948 All German coins German iron coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search