1 Pfennig 1948 J "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 66,750,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1948
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8838 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.
Сondition
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 25 CZK
