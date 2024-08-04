1 Pfennig 1948 J "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8838 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3)