1 Pfennig 1948-1950. Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948-1950 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 60. Bidding took place March 4, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (3) Service PCGS (2)