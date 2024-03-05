Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1948-1950. Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948-1950 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948-1950 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1948-1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948-1950 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 60. Bidding took place March 4, 2024.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Stephen Album (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948-1950 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948-1950 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948-1950 at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948-1950 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948-1950 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948-1950 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1948 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search