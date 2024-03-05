Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1948-1950. Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1948-1950
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948-1950 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 60. Bidding took place March 4, 2024.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Russiancoin (3)
- Stephen Album (3)
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search