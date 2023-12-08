1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2230 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.

