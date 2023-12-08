Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1948
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2230 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Frühwald - September 16, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Heritage - July 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - October 1, 2002
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2002
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

