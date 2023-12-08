Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1948 D "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1948
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark D. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2230 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition PF63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2011
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
