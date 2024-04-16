Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1948-1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Off-center strike
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948-1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4361 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
