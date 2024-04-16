Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1948-1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948-1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948-1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Iron

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1948-1949
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948-1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4361 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1948-1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948-1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948-1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948-1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948-1949 "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

