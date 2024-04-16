1 Pfennig 1948-1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948-1949 "Bank deutscher Länder". Off-center strike. This iron coin from the times FRG. The record price belongs to the lot 4361 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition XF (5)