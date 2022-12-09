Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1948-1950. Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Off-center strike
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1948-1950 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR. The record price belongs to the lot 6548 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Teutoburger (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search