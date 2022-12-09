Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1948-1950. Off-center strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1948-1950 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Pfennig 1948-1950 Off-center strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1948-1950
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1948-1950 . Off-center strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR. The record price belongs to the lot 6548 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 10 Pfennig 1948-1950 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search