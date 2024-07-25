Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Pfennig 1948 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 10 Pfennig
- Year 1948
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1948 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4770 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 6, 2019.
