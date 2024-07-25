10 Pfennig 1948 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1948 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4770 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 6, 2019.

Сondition No grade (4)