Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Pfennig 1948 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 10 Pfennig 1948 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 10 Pfennig 1948 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 10 Pfennig
  • Year 1948
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Pfennig 1948 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4770 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place June 6, 2019.

Germany 10 Pfennig 1948 A at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1948 A at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1948 A at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Pfennig 1948 A at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pfennig 1948 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

