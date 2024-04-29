1 Pfennig 1948 A (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5178 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service PCGS (1)