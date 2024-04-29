Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1948 A (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,75 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1948
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5178 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stephen Album (1)
