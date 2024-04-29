Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1948 A (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948 A - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,75 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1948
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5178 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 A at auction Stephen Album - April 29, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
