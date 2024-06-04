1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (4) AU (4) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (4)

Naumann (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Stare Monety (2)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (2)