1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 16,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 83,750,926
- Mintage PROOF 250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1948
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
