Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 83,750,926
  • Mintage PROOF 250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1948
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder" with mark F. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4684 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Naumann (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction Naumann - April 5, 2015
Seller Naumann
Date April 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1948 F "Bank deutscher Länder" at auction WAG - May 11, 2014
Seller WAG
Date May 11, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1948 "Bank deutscher Länder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

