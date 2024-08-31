Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Circulation coins 50 Rentenpfennig of Weimar Republic - Germany

type-coin
type-coin

50 Rentenpfennig 1923-1924

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1923 A 451,000 0 251923 D 192,000 0 291923 F 120,000 0 371923 G 120,000 1 341923 J 4,000 0 341924 A 117,365,000 0 621924 D 30,971,000 0 231924 E 14,668,000 0 211924 F 21,968,000 0 221924 G 13,349,000 0 201924 J 17,252,000 0 27
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic All German coins German coins 50 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search