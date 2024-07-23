50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2841 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (11) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)

