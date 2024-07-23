Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,17 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 451,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2841 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Felzmann - December 14, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Möller - December 12, 2014
Seller Möller
Date December 12, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1923 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 50 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search