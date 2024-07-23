Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Rentenpfennig 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,17 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 451,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2841 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 12, 2021.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
