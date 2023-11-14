Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,17 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,668,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Golden Lion (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
