Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,17 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,668,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 720 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Heritage - March 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Golden Lion - May 7, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

