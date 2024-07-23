Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,17 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 120,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1612 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place March 10, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Via - July 2, 2021
Seller Via
Date July 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date June 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

