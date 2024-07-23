Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,17 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 120,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1612 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place March 10, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (8)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search