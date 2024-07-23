50 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1612 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,250. Bidding took place March 10, 2019.

