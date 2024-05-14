Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,17 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1197 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Aurea - May 19, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 19, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Aurea - May 21, 2016
Seller Aurea
Date May 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1923 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 50 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search