50 Rentenpfennig 1923 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,17 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1197 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
