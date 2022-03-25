50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4242 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

