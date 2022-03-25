Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,17 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,349,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4242 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- Numisor (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search