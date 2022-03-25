Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,17 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,349,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4242 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
Seller WAG
Date July 3, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Aurea - December 10, 2015
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Heritage - August 13, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 G at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

