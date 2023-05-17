Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,17 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 192,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4239 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 115 USD
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
