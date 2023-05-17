Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,17 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 192,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4239 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Inasta - September 22, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Via - July 8, 2022
Seller Via
Date July 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 115 USD
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Kroha - May 4, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

