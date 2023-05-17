50 Rentenpfennig 1923 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4239 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (10) AU (13) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (10)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (1)

Inasta (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (3)

NOA (1)

Schulman (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Via (1)

WAG (3)