50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2059 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

