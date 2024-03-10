Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,17 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,252,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2059 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (6)
- WAG (1)
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search