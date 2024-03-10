Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,17 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,252,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2059 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Aurea - April 4, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date April 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction VL Nummus - October 30, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction VL Nummus - February 14, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction VL Nummus - November 22, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction VL Nummus - July 24, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 24, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

