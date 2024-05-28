Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,17 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,968,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1868 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Aurea - December 10, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

