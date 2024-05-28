Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,17 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,968,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1868 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
