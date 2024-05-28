50 Rentenpfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1868 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (7) AU (1) XF (6) VF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS63 (2) MS61 (3) Service NGC (4) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

BAC (2)

COINSNET (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (2)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

Möller (2)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (2)