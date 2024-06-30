50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3313 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 122,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (26) AU (9) XF (5) VF (10) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) PF60 (1) DETAILS (3) Service ANACS (4) PCGS (8) NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

BAC (2)

Chaponnière (2)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Gärtner (2)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (3)

Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)

Katz (6)

Künker (5)

Möller (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Stephen Album (5)

VL Nummus (6)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (1)