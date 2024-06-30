Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,17 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 117,365,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3313 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 122,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stephen Album (5)
  • VL Nummus (6)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Stephen Album - July 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Auction World - April 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1924 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 50 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search