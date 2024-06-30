Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Rentenpfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,17 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 117,365,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3313 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 122,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2022.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
