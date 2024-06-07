50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2385 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

