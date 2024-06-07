Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,17 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,971,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2385 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (2)
- Numis.be (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Status International (3)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search