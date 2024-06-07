Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,17 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,971,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2385 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Status International (3)
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Stare Monety - May 19, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Inasta - June 23, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Status International - June 11, 2021
Seller Status International
Date June 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Status International - October 16, 2020
Seller Status International
Date October 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Aurea - December 10, 2014
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

