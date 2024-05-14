Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 5,17 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 120,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5157 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- NOA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (8)
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
12
