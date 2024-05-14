Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,17 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 120,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5157 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 25, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

