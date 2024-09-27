Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Circulation coins 5 Rentenpfennig of Weimar Republic - Germany

type-coin
type-coin

5 Rentenpfennig 1923-1925

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1923 A 3,083,000 0 31923 D - 0 51923 F - 0 291923 G - 0 71924 A 171,966,000 0 381924 D 31,163,000 0 61924 E 12,206,000 0 111924 F 29,032,000 0 81924 G 19,217,000 0 61924 J 32,332,000 0 61925 F - 0 3
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic All German coins German coins 5 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search