Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,032,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 14, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1924 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 5 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search