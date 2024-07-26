5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 14, 2015.

