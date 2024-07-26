Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Rentenpfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,032,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2952 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 300. Bidding took place October 14, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- NOA (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
256 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
