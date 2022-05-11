5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1824 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

