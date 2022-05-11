Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,206,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1824 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (4)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
