Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,206,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1824 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 2, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

