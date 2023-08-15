Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Rentenpfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,332,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
