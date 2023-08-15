Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Rentenpfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,332,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40318 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 156. Bidding took place September 30, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Heritage Eur - November 29, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

