Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2373 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • VL Nummus (8)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Inasta - September 12, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date September 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Rauch - October 1, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date October 1, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

