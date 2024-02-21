Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Rentenpfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2373 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
12
