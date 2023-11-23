5 Rentenpfennig 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1447 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

