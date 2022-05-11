Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Rentenpfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,163,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2363 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

