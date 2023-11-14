5 Rentenpfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (1) XF (1)