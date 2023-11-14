Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Rentenpfennig 1924 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,217,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
