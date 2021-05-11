5 Rentenpfennig 1923 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4234 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (1)