Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Rentenpfennig 1923 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4234 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Chaponnière - November 29, 2012
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 29, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

