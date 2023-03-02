Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2374 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1923 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 5 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search