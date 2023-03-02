Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2374 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search