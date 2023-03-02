5 Rentenpfennig 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark G. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2374 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition AU (6) XF (1)