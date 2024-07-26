5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9093 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

