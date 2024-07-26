Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 171,966,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9093 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Frühwald (8)
  • Grün (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Stephen Album - July 12, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1924 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 5 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search