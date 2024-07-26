Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Rentenpfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 171,966,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark A. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9093 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 12, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
