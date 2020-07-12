Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Rentenpfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1925 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 5 Rentenpfennig 1925 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,50 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3016 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 41,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
18802 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Germany 5 Rentenpfennig 1925 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

