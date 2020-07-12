Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Rentenpfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,50 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 5 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3016 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 41,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Katz (1)
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
18802 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Rentenpfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search