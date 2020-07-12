5 Rentenpfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Rentenpfennig 1925 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3016 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 41,000. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition VF (2) No grade (1)