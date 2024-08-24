Catalog
Home
Home
Catalog
German coins price guide
Weimar Republic
2 Rentenpfennig
Germany
Period:
1871-2001
1871-2001
German Empire
1871-1918
Weimar Republic
1919-1933
GDR
1948-1990
FRG
1948-2001
Home
Catalog
German coins price guide
Weimar Republic
2 Rentenpfennig
Circulation coins 2 Rentenpfennig of Weimar Republic - Germany
2 Rentenpfennig 1923-1924
Year
Mark
Description
Mintage
UNC
Sales
Sales
1923
A
8,587,000
0
2
1923
D
1,490,000
0
6
1923
F
1,490,000
0
5
1923
G
1,490,000
1
2
1923
J
1,490,000
0
11
1924
A
80,864,000
0
20
1924
D
19,899,000
0
3
1924
E
6,595,000
0
8
1924
F
14,969,000
0
7
1924
G
10,349,000
0
1
1924
J
21,196,000
0
10
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog
Coin catalog of Germany
Coin catalog of Weimar Republic
All German coins
German coins 2 Rentenpfennig
Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
ACM Aste srl
Auction
Sep 19, 2024
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction
Sep 6, 2024
