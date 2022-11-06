Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Rentenpfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,30 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,899,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4987 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

