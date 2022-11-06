2 Rentenpfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4987 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

