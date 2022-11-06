Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Rentenpfennig 1924 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,30 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,899,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4987 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
687 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
