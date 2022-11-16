2 Rentenpfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (6) AU (2)