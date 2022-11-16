Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Rentenpfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,30 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,595,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 E at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1924 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Rentenpfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search