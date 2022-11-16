Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Rentenpfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,30 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,595,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4574 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Künker (2)
- Möller (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
