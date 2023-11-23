Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,30 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,196,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9092 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Rhenumis - March 12, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

