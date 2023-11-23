2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9092 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

