Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Rentenpfennig 1924 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9092 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
