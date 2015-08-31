Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Rentenpfennig 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,30 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,587,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2012 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place June 29, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
