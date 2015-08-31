2 Rentenpfennig 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2012 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place June 29, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)