Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Rentenpfennig 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,30 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,587,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2012 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place June 29, 2024.

Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 A at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

