Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Rentenpfennig 1923 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,30 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,490,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Rentenpfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2370 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Rentenpfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

